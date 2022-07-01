India's manufacturing sector growth slumps to a nine-month low in June

The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 53.9 points in June from 54.6 points in May, as growth was restricted by acute inflationary pressures, even as the sector continued to post economic recovery led by robust domestic and international demand
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: India’s manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nine months in June as high inflation impacted growth of new orders and production, according to a private survey. This suggests that a full economic recovery would take longer than expected.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: India’s manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nine months in June as high inflation impacted growth of new orders and production, according to a private survey. This suggests that a full economic recovery would take longer than expected.
Inflationary concerns led by geopolitical tensions also dampened business sentiment, which slipped to an over two-year low.
Inflationary concerns led by geopolitical tensions also dampened business sentiment, which slipped to an over two-year low.
The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 53.9 points in June from 54.6 points in May, as growth was restricted by acute inflationary pressures, even as the sector continued to post economic recovery led by robust domestic and international demand. June marked the 12th straight month of growth.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A reading over 50 denotes expansion, and a figure below that means contraction.
Even as input cost inflation rate remained historically high, the latest increase was the slowest in three months and business confidence dampened to a 27-month low.
Growth in production, factory orders, stocks of purchases, and employment slowed down in June.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The Indian manufacturing industry ended the first quarter of fiscal year 2022-23 on a solid footing, displaying encouraging resilience on the face of acute price pressures, rising interest rates, rupee depreciation and a challenging geopolitical landscape….Yet, there was a broad-based slowdown in growth across a number of measures such as factory orders, production, exports, input buying and employment as clients and businesses restricted spending amid elevated inflation," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
However, in a positive, input delivery times shortened for the first time since the onset of COVID-19. “This seemed to have curbed the upward pressure on input costs, with purchase prices and output charges increasing at sharp but slower rates during June. Companies nevertheless remained very concerned about inflation, a key factor that dragged down business confidence to a 27-month low," said De Lima.
New export orders rose for the third straight month in June, but were lower than the 11-year high posted in May. Employment rose for the fourth successive month, albeit at a slightly slower pace that was broadly in line with those seen over this period. Job creation restricted backlog growth, which increased at a marginal pace that was the slowest in three months.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Union government had last month announced several measures to cool inflation, including a sharp cut in central excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and on diesel by ₹6 per litre, costing the exchequer close to ₹1 trillion per year in revenues.
However, the hike in goods and services tax (GST) rates on a slew of items including on unbranded and pre-packed food items, LED bulbs, and hotels with tariffs less than ₹1,000 per night, is likely to fuel inflation and impact purchasing power of the lower middle-class households.
India’s retail inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is hovering at a historical high level of over 7% and is expected to remain elevated in the coming months. Inflation numbers have now been above the upper limit of RBI's tolerance band of 2-6% for the fifth straight month. The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee has hiked repo rate by 90 basis points in two consecutive months- May (an off-cycle policy review) and June-, raising repo rate to 4.9%.