New Delhi: India’s manufacturing sector expanded at its quickest pace in three months in March, boosted by faster expansions in new orders and output amid demand resilience and easing of cost pressures, a private business survey showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose from 55.3 in February to 56.4 in March at a three-month high.

The PMI reading has remained above 50, the mark separating expansion from contraction, for 21 straight months now.

“India’s manufacturing sector posted a remarkable performance at the end of the final fiscal quarter, as growth of factory orders and production quickened to the strongest in three months," S&P Global said in a statement.

March data highlighted a further upturn in new business placed with Indian manufacturers. Moreover, the rate of expansion was sharp and the quickest in three months.

“Firms suggested that marketing efforts bore fruit. Demand resilience and competitive pricing were also cited as growth drivers," it added.

“Underlying demand for Indian goods remained strong in March, underscored by the quickest upturn in factory orders for three months. Hence, production continued to expand at a robust clip and firms stepped up their stockbuilding efforts," Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a release.

According to the survey, input cost inflation retreated to its second-lowest mark in two-and-a-half years in March as pressure on supply chains subsided and the availability of raw materials improved.

Subsequently, goods producers concentrated on rebuilding their stocks. Robust increases in buying levels in recent months supported a near-record accumulation of input inventories in March.

Also, March data highlighted the second-weakest increase in input prices in two-and-a-half years. In fact, close to 96% of firms signalled no change in cost burdens since February.

“Although selling prices increased further at the end of the last fiscal quarter, the rate of inflation was moderate and broadly similar to February. Several panellists reportedly left their fees unchanged amid efforts to boost sales," the report said.

On the jobs front, goods producers kept payroll numbers broadly unchanged in March, as outstanding business volumes rose at a marginal rate that was the weakest in a year.

“Companies reported abundant capacity among themselves and their suppliers. Pending workloads expanded only marginally in March, hindering job creation. As for supply chains, improved availability of raw materials among vendors resulted in shorter delivery times and retreating price pressures. Overall, input costs rose at the second-slowest rate since September 2020,‘’ Lima said.

Furthermore, Indian manufacturers expect improved customer relations, new product releases and advertising to support sales and subsequently production over the course of the coming 12 months.

“Although manufacturers were upbeat towards future new orders, they somewhat doubted that inflation would continue to recede. Such worries restricted optimism towards output prospects," Lima said.