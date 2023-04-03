India March manufacturing PMI hits 3-month high2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 12:08 PM IST
Manufacturing PMI rose from 55.3 in February to 56.4 in March at a three-month high boosted by faster expansions in new orders and output amid demand resilience and easing of cost pressures
New Delhi: India’s manufacturing sector expanded at its quickest pace in three months in March, boosted by faster expansions in new orders and output amid demand resilience and easing of cost pressures, a private business survey showed on Monday.
