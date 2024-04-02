India's manufacturing hits a 16-year high in March
India's manufacturing PMI improved to 59.1 in March from 56.9 in February, reflecting stronger growth of new orders and renewed job creation. Growth of new orders accelerated to the quickest in nearly three-and-a-half years during March.
Propelled by new orders, upturn in inventories and higher job creation, India’s manufacturing activity hit a 16-year high of 59.1 this March, a survey by S&P Global said on Tuesday. The last time a reading of this level was recorded was in February 2008, when the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) had touched a high of 59.5.