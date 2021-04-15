India's March trade deficit widens to $13.93 billion: Trade ministry

1 min read.Updated: 15 Apr 2021, 06:26 PM ISTReuters
India's trade deficit in goods widened to $13.93 billion in March from $9.98 billion during the same period a year earlier, revised trade data released by the government on Thursday showed.
Merchandise exports rose 60.29% in March from a year earlier to $34.45 billion, while imports were up 53.74% to $48.38 billion, the data showed.