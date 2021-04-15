India's March trade deficit widens to $13.93 billion: Trade ministry

India's March trade deficit widens to $13.93 billion: Trade ministry1 min read . 06:26 PM IST
NEW DELHI : India's trade deficit in goods widened to $13.93 billion in March from $9.98 billion during the same period a year earlier, revised trade data released by the government on Thursday showed.
Merchandise exports rose 60.29% in March from a year earlier to $34.45 billion, while imports were up 53.74% to $48.38 billion, the data showed.
For the whole fiscal year ended on March 31, the goods exports were down 7.26% to $290.63 billion while imports fell 18.02% to $398.18 billion from a year earlier, the data showed.
Imports too grew by 53.74% to $48.38 billion in March, but dipped by 18% to $389.18 billion during April-March 2020-21, according to the government data released on Thursday.
