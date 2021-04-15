Subscribe
Home >Economy >India's March trade deficit widens to $13.93 billion: Trade ministry

Automated vehicles move shipping containers in a container port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2021. The U.S.-Chinese trade war isn't going away under President Joe Biden. Biden won't confront Beijing right away, economists say, because he needs to focus on the coronavirus and the economy. However, Biden looks set to renew pressure over trade and technology complaints that prompted President Donald Trump to hike tariffs on Chinese imports in 2017. (Chinatopix via AP)
1 min read . 06:26 PM IST Reuters

Merchandise exports rose 60.29% in March from a year earlier to $34.45 billion, while imports were up 53.74% to $48.38 billion, the data showed

NEW DELHI : India's trade deficit in goods widened to $13.93 billion in March from $9.98 billion during the same period a year earlier, revised trade data released by the government on Thursday showed.

For the whole fiscal year ended on March 31, the goods exports were down 7.26% to $290.63 billion while imports fell 18.02% to $398.18 billion from a year earlier, the data showed.

Imports too grew by 53.74% to $48.38 billion in March, but dipped by 18% to $389.18 billion during April-March 2020-21, according to the government data released on Thursday.

