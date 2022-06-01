Manufacturing sector growth in India steadied in May, with new orders and production increasing at similar rates to those registered in April, according to a private survey.

At 54.6 in May, little-changed from 54.7 in April, the seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) pointed to a sustained recovery across the sector. The above-50.0 reading was the eleventh in as many months and consistent with a solid improvement in operating conditions.

Demand showed signs of resilience in May, improving further in spite of another uptick in selling prices. Companies reported a marked increase in total new orders that was broadly similar to April. May data also highlighted a notable uptick in growth of new export orders. The rate of expansion was sharp and the fastest since April 2011.

Indian manufacturers signalled a further increase in output prices halfway through the first quarter of fiscal year 2022-23. Having accelerated to the fastest in over eight-and a-half years, the rate of inflation was marked.

“Business sentiment was dampened by inflation concerns in May, with the overall level of confidence the second-lowest in just over two years. While around 9% of panelists forecast output growth over the coming 12 months, 88% foresee no change from present levels," the survey added.

The survey comes a day after India's economic growth further slowed during the fourth quarter, hit by Omicron-led restrictions in January, global supply shortages and higher input costs. Gross domestic product (GDP) in the January-March period stood at 4.1%, its weakest in a year, amid rising risks from price pressures.

Although input price inflation eased a bit in May, output prices jumped at their fastest pace since October 2013, suggesting overall inflation would remain elevated over the coming months, which might aggravate the cost of living crisis.

In a surprise move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate by 40 basis point (bps) to 4.40% last month, and is widely expected to hike rates aggressively over the next few months at least to combat soaring inflation.