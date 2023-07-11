‘India can tweak treaties with key countries for quick fixes’

NEW DELHI : India has the mechanisms to tweak bilateral investment treaties for quick resolution of disputes with “strategically important countries", an official aware of the development said, outlining what would mark a significant moderation of New Delhi’s long-held suspicion of such treaties as weighted against it.

The official’s remarks come as India parallelly negotiates bilateral investment treaties (BIT)—along with free trade agreements—with the UK and EU, which seek better investment protection and faster resolution of disputes.

Leading New Delhi’s push, commerce minister Piyush Goyal is currently in the UK to speed up negotiations on the BIT.

India has so far stuck to its position favouring ‘local remedies’ to resolve investment-related legal disputes rather than agree to independent international arbitration after some high-profile losses.

After economic liberalization in the 90s, India signed over 80 such treaties that are aimed at promoting foreign direct investments. But following a spate of disputes that led to adverse rulings and multi-billion-dollar awards against India, the government in 2017 dialled down on the BITs it had signed, denouncing the bulk of them.

New Delhi now insisted that all BITs have to be renegotiated using a template provided by a model treaty that favours state rights over investor rights.

Among the most high-profile investor-state disputes that India lost was one with the British telecom giant Vodafone in an international arbitration tribunal at The Hague.

Similar adverse rulings in cases of Cairn Energy and Devas Multimedia resulted in changes in India’s BIT strategy, with New Delhi now insisting on first exhausting Indian courts before going for international arbitration.

“We have a strong independent judiciary and exhaustion of the local remedy is our non-negotiable position. The EU’s model [for dispute resolution] is to look for an independent, international court or a panel which is permanently appointed and both sides pay for the expenses. But somehow it does not suit us," the official cited above said.

However, the official said that in cases involving partners with whom India has “all kinds of interests, including economic and strategic", there the “one size fits all approach" under the model BIT may not be suitable.

“There can be tweaks to suit some partners and I think the ministry has mechanisms to tweak it," the official added.

An ICRIER working paper, on the impact of BITs on FDI Inflows into India, observed that the government has on many occasions voiced complete antipathy to any multilateral governance of international investment.

“Instead the faith seems to reside in soliciting foreign investment, supported by indices such as an escalation in the ease of business ranking. However, mere improvement in this kind of ranking may not be sufficient to encourage substantive foreign direct investment."

According to a World Bank ‘Ease of Doing Business 2020’ report, India ranked 163 out of 190 countries in ease of enforcing contracts, and takes 1,445 days and 31% of the claim value for dispute resolution.

Experts said that the delay hurts investor confidence and impacts FDI inflows.

The Icrier report added, “The collective presence of an overall investor protection is positively and significantly linked to foreign investment flows."

Queries sent to the commerce and finance ministries remained unanswered till press time.