Economy
‘India can tweak treaties with key countries for quick fixes’
SummaryIndia is considering tweaking bilateral investment treaties with ‘strategically important countries’ to resolve disputes more quickly
NEW DELHI : India has the mechanisms to tweak bilateral investment treaties for quick resolution of disputes with “strategically important countries", an official aware of the development said, outlining what would mark a significant moderation of New Delhi’s long-held suspicion of such treaties as weighted against it.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
×