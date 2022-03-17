India's merchandise exports set to cross $400 bn in current fiscal: Piyush Goyal

"If we want to be a five trillion dollar economy, our exports of Goods and Services will have to a trillion Dollars at least, - ideally 25 per cent, but at the very least 20 per cent. And why I said 25 per cent because we need to support our import of oil. And therefore our exports will have to really go up by leaps and bounds so that we can continue to finance our imports and strengthen the Rupee in the days to come," said Goyal.