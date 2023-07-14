India's merchandise exports in June 2023 fell 22% to $32.97 billion compared to %42.28 billion in June 20221 min read 14 Jul 2023, 02:42 PM IST
India's merchandise trade deficit in June was $20.13 billion, with exports at $32.97 billion and imports at $53.10 billion. Services exports were $27.12 billion.
India's merchandise trade deficit in June stood at $20.13 billion, according to a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government on Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×