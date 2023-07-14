Hello User
India's merchandise exports in June 2023 fell 22% to $32.97 billion compared to %42.28 billion in June 2022

India's merchandise exports in June 2023 fell 22% to $32.97 billion compared to %42.28 billion in June 2022

1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 02:42 PM IST

India's merchandise trade deficit in June was $20.13 billion, with exports at $32.97 billion and imports at $53.10 billion. Services exports were $27.12 billion.

India's exports remained weak due to several reasons including a slowdown in the world's major economies, Trade Secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters

India's merchandise trade deficit in June stood at $20.13 billion, according to a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government on Friday.

India's merchandise trade deficit in June stood at $20.13 billion, according to a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government on Friday.

Merchandise exports stood at $32.97 billion, while imports were $53.10 billion in June. In the previous month, merchandise exports were $34.98 billion, while imports stood at $57.10 billion.

Merchandise exports stood at $32.97 billion, while imports were $53.10 billion in June. In the previous month, merchandise exports were $34.98 billion, while imports stood at $57.10 billion.

India's exports remained weak due to several reasons including a slowdown in the world's major economies, Trade Secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters.

India's exports remained weak due to several reasons including a slowdown in the world's major economies, Trade Secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters.

Services exports in June were $27.12 billion, while imports were $15.88 billion. In May, services exports were $25.30 billion and imports were $13.53 billion.

Services exports in June were $27.12 billion, while imports were $15.88 billion. In May, services exports were $25.30 billion and imports were $13.53 billion.

For the April-June period, services and merchandise exports fell 7.3% year-on-year to $182.7 billion, while imports fell 10.2% to $205.29 billion.

For the April-June period, services and merchandise exports fell 7.3% year-on-year to $182.7 billion, while imports fell 10.2% to $205.29 billion.

14 Jul 2023, 02:42 PM IST
