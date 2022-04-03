India’s exports hit a record high of $418 billion in 2021-22

Exports are better than expectations, said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra. “We had expected merchandise exports to touch $415 billion, and the robust March exports have led to this figure being crossed. A portion of the upside may have been led by rising commodity prices, but the performance has been laudable," Nayar said. With that, the current account deficit is expected to recede to under $20 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 from $23 billion in Q3.