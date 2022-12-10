India’s merchandise exports to remain above US$ 100 bn in Q3: Exim Bank

The bank warned that India’s exports could be shadowed by a deepening global energy crisis, tighter global monetary and financial conditions, continued slowdown in select major trade partners and continued uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Even as Indian exports registered a sharp dip in October, the Export-Import Bank of India forecasts India’s total merchandise exports to remain above US $100 billion during the quarter ending December of the ongoing fiscal.
However, the bank warned that India’s exports could be shadowed by a deepening global energy crisis, tighter global monetary and financial conditions, continued slowdown in select major trade partners and continued uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
“While a negative growth is likely to be witnessed during the first two months of the quarter due to recent domestic policy changes and envisaged improvement in the external environment, there could be a recovery in India’s exports in the coming months," the bank said in a statement.
Exim Bank forecasts India’s total merchandise exports to remain above US $100 billion (US$ 100.5 billion) during the third quarter of FY2023, notwithstanding some y-o-y contraction. Non-oil exports are forecast to amount to US $80.5 billion during the said period, contracting by 9.7% over the previous year.
India’s merchandise exports declined by a sharp 16.5% in October, the first official decline in 19 months, led by demand slowdown across major markets including the US and the European Union and disruption in domestic production due to festival holidays during the month.
While imports grew the slowest in 19 months in October, the trade deficit widened to the sharpest since June 2020 due to the steep year-on-year contraction in exports.
Meanwhile, the central government on Friday said that it has taken several steps to reduce import reliance so as to curb the trade deficit.
The government approved the extension of the Interest Equalization Scheme for pre- and post-shipment rupee export credit up to March 31, 2024. Besides, it extended the rebate of state and central levies and taxes (RoSCTL) scheme to pharma and the steel sectors.