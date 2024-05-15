India's merchandise trade deficit rises to a four-month high of $19.1 billion in April
A surge in gold and oil imports led to the rise in trade deficit. Moreover, Indian exports have been impacted by a slowdown in global growth.
New Delhi:India’s merchandise trade deficit widened to a four-month-high in April mainly due to a surge in gold and oil imports, official data showed on Wednesday. Imports rose strongly, while exports rose only marginally as compared with the comparable period of the previous year.