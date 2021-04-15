India’s merchandise exports and imports surged to record levels in March even as global trade faced significant challenges due to the blockage of the Suez channel by the Ever Given vessel for a week.

Data released by the commerce ministry on Thursday showed that merchandise exports grew 60.3% to a record $34.45 billion and imports rose 53.7% to $48.38 billion leading to a trade deficit of $13.9 billion.

Indian exporters and importers use the Suez channel for trade worth $200 billion annually with North America, South America and Europe.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ratings said the sharp expansion in merchandise exports and imports in March reflects a combination of factors such as a muted base, rising commodity prices reflecting post-vaccine optimism, as well as a surge in volumes at the end of the year. “If the localised restrictions proliferate, both exports and imports may be adversely impacted in the ongoing quarter in sequential terms. Given the surge in covid-19 infections, we expect some demand to get shifted from Q1 FY22 to the later part of the year, which may temporarily dampen imports. At present, we expect India to record a current account deficit of $22-27 billion in FY22," she added.

Moody’s Investors Services on Tuesday said the escalating second wave of coronavirus infections in India present a risk to its growth forecast of 13.7% for FY22 as the re-imposition of virus management measures will curb economic activity and could dampen market and consumer sentiment. Daily coronavirus cases in India crossed 2 lakh mark for the first time on Wednesday. Many states have imposed night curfews and mobility restrictions to curb the rapidly spreading pandemic.

The high growth came over a low base of March 2020 when exports collapsed 35% and imports plummeted 29% as many countries worldwide, including India, went for lockdowns to stem the spread of covid-19. However, in terms of value, both exports and imports improved significantly from February. Exports and imports stood at $28 billion and $41 billion respectively in February.

During March, non-petroleum and non-jewellery exports grew 61.7% led by engineering goods (67.7%), drugs and pharmaceuticals (45.4%) while imports were led by a spurt in domestic demand for gold (591.7%) followed by electronic goods (77%) and machinery (60%).

Overall, exports in FY21 contracted by 7.3% to $290.6 billion while imports fell 18% to $389.2 billion during the year, leading to a trade deficit of $98.6 billion.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) last month said prospects for a quick recovery in global trade have improved as merchandise trade expanded more rapidly than expected in the second half of FY21.

According to new estimates from the WTO, the volume of global merchandise trade is expected to increase by 8% in 2021 after having fallen 5.3% in 2020, continuing its rebound from the pandemic-induced collapse that bottomed out in the second quarter of last year.

“Covid-19 continues to pose the greatest threat to the outlook for trade, as new waves of infection could easily undermine any hoped-for recovery," WTO said.

