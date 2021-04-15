India’s merchandise trade expanded at record pace in March

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ratings said the sharp expansion in merchandise exports and imports in March reflects a combination of factors such as a muted base, rising commodity prices reflecting post-vaccine optimism, as well as a surge in volumes at the end of the year. “If the localised restrictions proliferate, both exports and imports may be adversely impacted in the ongoing quarter in sequential terms. Given the surge in covid-19 infections, we expect some demand to get shifted from Q1 FY22 to the later part of the year, which may temporarily dampen imports. At present, we expect India to record a current account deficit of $22-27 billion in FY22," she added.

