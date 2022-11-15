India’s mineral production increases by 4.6% in Sept

India’s mineral production increases by 4.6% in Sept1 min read . 07:40 PM IST
- The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector in September 2022 at 99.5 was 4.6% higher as compared to the level in March 2021
NEW DELHI :
The country’s mineral production rose by 4.6 per cent in September compared to the year-ago period, the mines ministry said on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI :
The country’s mineral production rose by 4.6 per cent in September compared to the year-ago period, the mines ministry said on Tuesday.
The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector in September 2022 at 99.5 was 4.6 per cent higher as compared to the level in March 2021.
The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector in September 2022 at 99.5 was 4.6 per cent higher as compared to the level in March 2021.
“As per the provisional statistics of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April-September, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year is 4.2 per cent," the mines ministry said in a statement.
Coal production stood at 580 lakh tonne in September, while lignite output was at 27 lakh tonne. Natural gas (utilised) production stood at 2,791 million cubic metres, petroleum (crude) production was at 24 lakh tonne, while limestone’s output stood at 305 lakh tonne.
According to the mines ministry, the production level of important minerals in September, 2022 were, Coal 580 lakh tonnes, Lignite 27 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2791 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 1667 thousand tonnes, Chromite 116 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 10 thousand tonnes , Gold 92 kg, Iron ore 166 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 22 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 163 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 45 thousand tonnes, Limestone 305 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 150 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 10 thousand tonnes, and Diamond 70 carat.
Also, the important minerals showing positive growth during September, 2022 over September, 2021 includes, Phosphorite (87.6%), Diamond (37.3%), Copper conc (18.5%), Coal (12.1%), Iron Ore (9.1%), Bauxite (5.5%) and Limestone (4.7%).
While, other important minerals showing negative growth includes, Natural Gas (U) (-1.7%), Petroleum (crude) (-2.3%), Manganese ore (-4.7%), Magnesite (-15.3%), Chromite (-19.6%), Gold (-20.7%), Lignite (-22.0%), Lead conc (-30.1%), and Zinc conc (-66.1%).