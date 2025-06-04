India's moment is now but ‘we have to seize it’: Ex RBI guv Raghuram Rajan amid 7.4% GDP growth in Q4, full year at 6.5%

Amid the strong GDP figures of 7.4% in the fourth quarter of FY25 and 6.5% growth for the full year, former RBI Governor and renowned economist Raghuram Rajan said the moment for India is now but “we have to seize it”. He outlined various steps for a higher growth and called for a decisive action, India Today reported.

India’s current growth rate of 6.5% is “a very creditable growth rate", particularly given the delayed government spending due to the election cycle and some temporary statistical anomalies. However, he emphasised that this is not the moment to become complacent, mentioning, “This could be India’s moment, but we have to seize it”.

To maintain stronger growth, India needs to boost investment, broaden its consumer base, and create an environment where both domestic and foreign businesses feel confident making long-term commitments to the Indian economy, he said.

‘Momentum is off the table now’ Rajan specified the greatest threat to momentum could be increasing global uncertainty. He specifically highlighted the possibility of Donald Trump returning to office and the unpredictability of future tariff policies. “Some slowing is on the cards. We came into this year with an extraordinary performance. But with tariff uncertainty in the US and across the world, that momentum is off the table now. If you're a businessperson today, where do you invest?” India Today quoted Rajan as saying.

Nonetheless, Rajan pointed to some emerging positives, including a favorable monsoon forecast that could boost agricultural production and early signs of a long-anticipated rebound in rural demand, further saying, “That’s a positive because it also reduces inequality”.

India needs ‘8-9% growth to become Viksit Bharat by 2047’ According to India Today, Rajan mentioned, “I’ve been shouting from the rooftops forever—if we want to become a Viksit Desh by 2047, we need more like 8, 8.5 to 9% growth, because we are still a relatively poor nation.”

“Exchange rate fluctuations also have an effect—the Japanese Yen has strengthened. We should take this as evidence that we are on a good path, but not necessarily get overly enthusiastic about it. We are much poorer than these countries and what matters to the average citizen is how wealthy they are and not aggregate GDP because we are the most populous country in the world. So overall GDP is going to be quite high even if the average citizen is quite poor," he added.

