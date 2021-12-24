India's monetary policy financially inclusive by design: RBI deputy guv Patra

MUMBAI: India’s monetary policy is, by design, financially inclusive and the benefits will be visible in future, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Michael Patra on Friday.

“...India’s monetary policy is by design financially inclusive and it will reap the benefits of this strategy in the future in terms of effectiveness and welfare maximization..," Patra said at an event hosted by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA).

Financial inclusion appears to be the lowest in rural, agriculture-dependent areas where food is the main source of income, said Patra, adding that when food prices rise, extra income earned by the financially excluded is not saved but instead consumption is increased, leading to higher aggregate demand.

“In this kind of a situation, the efficacy of monetary policy in achieving its stabilization objective increases by targeting a measure of prices that includes food prices rather than one that excludes them such as core inflation. The lower the level of financial inclusion, therefore, the stronger is the case for price stability being defined in terms of headline inflation rather than any measure of core inflation that strips out food and fuel," he said.

In India, food accounts for 46% of the consumer price index (CPI), among the highest shares anywhere in the world. Furthermore, the CPI combines a rural index and an urban index, with the share of food being even higher in the rural index at 54.2%.

“It is in this context that the monetary policy framework overhaul in 2016 to usher in a flexible inflation targeting regime wisely chose the headline CPI as its metric for measuring the inflation target rather than any measure of core inflation, despite persuasive arguments for the latter that are made even today," he said.

Stabilizing farm incomes and food availability during the pandemic through transfers of both cash and kind has been a key policy mission, Patra said. Coincidentally, financial inclusion appears to have gone up, he said, with the level of the RBI’s financial inclusion index rising from 49.9 in March 2019 to 53.1 in March 2020 and further to 53.9 in March 2021.

“...the responsibility assigned to monetary policy is to keep output close to or at its potential and inflation aligned to its target. Financially included consumers are able to smooth consumption in the face of shocks because of their access to savings (deposits) and credit from the formal financial system in the event of income losses," he said.

On the other hand, financially excluded consumers are not able to do so and hence they are vulnerable to higher volatility in consumption spending and output. Thus, an economy with all consumers financially included would expect to experience less output volatility due to lower consumption volatility, he said.

“In an economy with financially excluded consumers, monetary policy has to assign a greater weight to stabilizing output. Overarchingly, however, it is inflation volatility that affects all consumers, whether included or excluded. Therefore, minimising inflation volatility should be the predominant objective of monetary policy in its welfare maximizing role," he added.

According to the deputy governor, the larger the share of financially excluded people in an economy, the more the central bank has to pay attention to output stabilization at the cost of focusing on inflation stabilization.

“As financial inclusion rises, monetary policy can hone its ability to stabilise inflation and reap welfare gains for society at large. In India, the issue of financial inclusion and its role in shaping the monetary policy reaction function was recognized from the very outset while instituting the flexible inflation targeting framework," he said.

