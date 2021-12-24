Is India's monetary policy financially inclusive? RBI official answers

The RBI has also held its ‘accommodative’ stance with five MPC members voting in favour of the same. The repo rate, at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks, has been kept unchanged at 4% whereas the reverse repo rate, at which the RBI borrows from banks, remains the same at 3.35%. The Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) & Bank Rate also remain unchanged at 4.25%.

