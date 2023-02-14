‘India’s MSMEs must adopt the mantra of going from local to global’

Considering that economics and finance play a crucial role in the success of an enterprise, Sivasubramanian Ramann, chairman and managing director, Sidbi, shed some light on India’s massive presence in the fintech sector. Giving due credit to the Centre’s fund of funds programme, he said: “The leap of faith taken by the ministry of DPII in 2016 to provide the ₹10,000 crore startup fund to Sidbi...these startups have really surprised us and I think the core of that lies in the fact that the engineering and computing talent of this country has probably come to the fore. A majority of investments by the alternative investment funds, (AIFs) has been in tech and luckily a large amount of it is in areas of biotech, agritech, etc., and has gone to a very good social use. The way technology has been used has really been great and today, we are sitting on more than 800 investments made by various AIFs. We have seen that the return that we are getting is in the region of 3.8 X...so hopefully we’ll see ₹10,000 crore coming back to maybe ₹20,000 crore."

