India’s exports are heavily dependent on the US, and are currently under threat due to high tariffs. But hidden in numbers is another simple story: the region that could boost Indian exports is not across the Pacific, but across its borders. India barely trades with its neighbours and leaves value on the table every year, even before new global barriers emerged.
India’s neighbours may be the answer to Trump’s tariffs—but it will be a tough win
SummaryThe South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC)—a bloc of eight countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal—has not met since 2014. It may be the time to make efforts to revive the group and promote trade with them.
India’s exports are heavily dependent on the US, and are currently under threat due to high tariffs. But hidden in numbers is another simple story: the region that could boost Indian exports is not across the Pacific, but across its borders. India barely trades with its neighbours and leaves value on the table every year, even before new global barriers emerged.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More