India’s neighbours may be the answer to Trump’s tariffs—but it will be a tough win

Limited options

And India’s other options aren’t ideal either. BRICS remains unstable—India and China are managing a fragile peace around contested borders, while China and Russia are net exporters to India. These are unlikely to be corridors where India will make up the lost trade with the US.



A reset with the US will take time and require concessions on India’s trade redlines. Bilateral deals with the EU, Britain and Australia are constrained by distance and the complexity of goods demanded by richer markets. For instance, India’s export volumes to Bangladesh and the UK are comparable, but it sends cotton yarn and fabrics to Bangladesh and complex machinery to the UK. South Asia is “low-hanging fruit,” says Kathuria.