Business News/ Economy / Net direct tax collection rises 19% to 14.71 lakh crore in FY24

Net direct tax collection rises 19% to 14.71 lakh crore in FY24

Saurav Mukherjee

  • The gross collection is 24.58 percent higher than the corresponding period of last year, the government says.

The direct tax collection, net of refunds, stands at 12.31 lakh crore which is 19.55% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of FY 2023-23.

India's net direct tax collection increased 19 percent to 14.71 lakh crore in the current fiscal so far, the income tax department said on Thursday. The gross collection is 24.58 percent higher than the corresponding period of last year.

The direct tax collection, net of refunds, stands at 12.31 lakh crore which is 19.55 percent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of FY 2023-23. This collection is 86.68 percent of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for FY 2022-23, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

"So far as the growth rate for Corporate Income Tax (CIT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in terms of gross revenue collections is concerned, the growth rate for CIT is 19.72 percent while that for PIT (including STT) is 30.46 percent," the government said.

ALSO READ: Union Budget 2024: Income tax rebate unlikely to rise in interim budget, says report

After the adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT collections is 18.33 percent, and that in PIT collections is 21.64 percent (PIT only) and 20.97 percent (PIT including STT).

While, refunds amounting to 2.40 lakh crore have been issued from April 1, 2022, to January 10, 2023, which are 58.74 percent higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.

The government has budgeted to collect 18.23 lakh crore from direct taxes (personal income tax and corporate tax), which is a percent higher than 16.61 lakh crore mopped up last fiscal.

With agency inputs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
