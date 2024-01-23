Net direct tax collection rises by 160% to 16,63,686 crore in 10 years

Net Direct Tax Collections have increased by 160.52% from ₹6,38,596 crore in F.Y. 2013-14 to ₹16,63,686 crore in F.Y. 2022-23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More to come)

