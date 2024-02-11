India's net direct tax collection rises 20.25% YoY to ₹15.60 lakh crore, reaches over 80% of FY24 target
India's Direct Tax collections up to 10th February, 2024 show gross collections at ₹18.38 lakh crore, 17.30% higher than last year's collections.
Central Board of Direct Taxes, on Sunday, released a new report revealing that the country’s net direct tax collections have increased by 20.25 % to ₹15.60 lakh crore higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year. This collection is 80.23% of the total Revised Estimates of Direct Taxes for FY 2023-24, according to the CBDT. The gross direct tax collection soared to ₹18.38 lakh crore as of 10 February which is 17.30% higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year, CBDT data added.