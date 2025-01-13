India's net direct tax collection grew 16 per cent to about ₹16.90 lakh crore so far in the current fiscal 2024-25 (FY25). According to data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), mop-up from net non-corporate taxes, which include mainly personal income tax, stood at over ₹8.74 lakh crore.

Between April 1, 2024, and January 12, 2025, the net corporate tax collection was around ₹7.68 lakh crore. The net collections from securities transaction tax (STT) stood at ₹44,538 crore so far this fiscal. Refunds issued totalled ₹3.74 lakh crore, marking a 42.49 per cent growth compared to ₹2.62 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Between April 1 and January 12, gross direct tax mop grew 20 per cent to over ₹20.64 lakh crore. The government has budgeted to collect ₹22.07 lakh crore in direct taxes in the current fiscal year. This includes Corporate tax collection of ₹10.20 lakh crore and personal income tax and other taxes of ₹11.87 lakh crore.