India’s net direct tax collection swells 16% to ₹16.90 lakh crore so far in FY25

India's net direct tax collection grew 16 per cent to about ₹16.90 lakh crore so far in the current fiscal 2024-25 (FY25). According to data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), mop-up from net non-corporate taxes, which include mainly personal income tax, stood at over ₹8.74 lakh crore.

Between April 1, 2024, and January 12, 2025, the net corporate tax collection was around ₹7.68 lakh crore. The net collections from securities transaction tax (STT) stood at ₹44,538 crore so far this fiscal. Refunds issued totalled ₹3.74 lakh crore, marking a 42.49 per cent growth compared to ₹2.62 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Between April 1 and January 12, gross direct tax mop grew 20 per cent to over ₹20.64 lakh crore. The government has budgeted to collect ₹22.07 lakh crore in direct taxes in the current fiscal year. This includes Corporate tax collection of ₹10.20 lakh crore and personal income tax and other taxes of ₹11.87 lakh crore.

Earlier data from December 18, 2024, showed that gross direct tax collections had risen 20.32 per cent to Rs19.21 lakh crore, compared to Rs15.96 lakh crore during the same period in 2023. The net tax collections had grown by 16.45 per cent to Rs15.82 lakh crore, with refunds rising by 42.49 per cent.