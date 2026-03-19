India’s net direct tax collections rise 7.2% to ₹22.80 trillion

Corporate tax collections, net of refunds, stood at 10.92 trillion, registering a 12.77% year-on-year increase. Non-corporate tax collections, largely comprising personal income tax, came in at 11.32 trillion, marking a 2.70% growth.

Harsh Kumar
Updated19 Mar 2026, 12:08 AM IST
Advance tax collections so far this fiscal year have increased 6.42% year-on-year to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.13 trillion.
Advance tax collections so far this fiscal year have increased 6.42% year-on-year to ₹11.13 trillion.

The central government’s net direct tax collections so far this fiscal year stood at 22.80 trillion after accounting for refunds, up 7.19% from the previous year, data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) showed.

Gross direct tax collections rose 4.86 % year-on year to 27.15 trillion during the period, while refunds declined 5.86 % to 4.35 trillion, boosting the net mop-up.

Corporate tax collections, net of refunds, stood at 10.92 trillion, registering a 12.77% year-on-year increase. Non-corporate tax collections, largely comprising personal income tax, came in at 11.32 trillion, marking a 2.70% growth.

Advance tax collections during the period increased 6.42% year-on-year to 11.13 trillion, driven by a 9.54% rise in corporate advance tax, even as non-corporate advance tax declined 1.78%.

Securities transaction tax (STT) collections witnessed steady growth during the period, rising 4.94% year-on-year to 55,717 crore as of 17 March 2026. This compares with 53,095 crore collected in the corresponding period last year.

“Corporate tax collections have remained robust in recent months, supported by strong profitability and reflected in advance tax growth of over 9.5%. Net corporate income tax collections as of 17 March 2026 have grown by 12.8% year‑on‑year, while non‑corporate tax collections have increased by 2.7% over the same period,” said Jayesh Sanghvi, tax partner, EY India.

Personal income tax collections are progressing at a more moderate pace, as the impact of recent rate revisions will take additional time to fully filter through, he said.

“Overall, the current trajectory suggests that the Revised Estimate for direct tax collections 24.2 lakh crore is likely to be achieved,” Sanghvi added.

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