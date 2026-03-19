India’s net direct tax collections rise 7.2% to ₹22.80 trillion

The central government’s net direct tax collections so far this fiscal year stood at ₹22.80 trillion after accounting for refunds, up 7.19% from the previous year, data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) showed.

Gross direct tax collections rose 4.86 % year-on year to ₹27.15 trillion during the period, while refunds declined 5.86 % to ₹4.35 trillion, boosting the net mop-up.

Corporate tax collections, net of refunds, stood at ₹10.92 trillion, registering a 12.77% year-on-year increase. Non-corporate tax collections, largely comprising personal income tax, came in at ₹11.32 trillion, marking a 2.70% growth.

Advance tax collections during the period increased 6.42% year-on-year to ₹11.13 trillion, driven by a 9.54% rise in corporate advance tax, even as non-corporate advance tax declined 1.78%.

Securities transaction tax (STT) collections witnessed steady growth during the period, rising 4.94% year-on-year to ₹55,717 crore as of 17 March 2026. This compares with ₹53,095 crore collected in the corresponding period last year.

“Corporate tax collections have remained robust in recent months, supported by strong profitability and reflected in advance tax growth of over 9.5%. Net corporate income tax collections as of 17 March 2026 have grown by 12.8% year‑on‑year, while non‑corporate tax collections have increased by 2.7% over the same period,” said Jayesh Sanghvi, tax partner, EY India.

Personal income tax collections are progressing at a more moderate pace, as the impact of recent rate revisions will take additional time to fully filter through, he said.