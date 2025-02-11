India’s net direct tax kitty swells 15% to ₹17.78 lakh crore so far in FY25: CBDT

  • India's net direct tax collection has risen 15 per cent to 17.78 lakh crore so far in the current fiscal 2024-15 (FY15), according to Taxman's data on Tuesday.

Nikita Prasad
Published11 Feb 2025, 08:59 PM IST
India’s net corporate tax collection rose over six per cent to ₹7.78 lakh crore between April 1, 2024, and February 10, 2025

India's net direct tax collection grew 14.69 per cent to over 17.78 lakh crore so far in the current fiscal 2024-25 (FY25). According to data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday, February 11, the mop-up from the net non-corporate taxes, which include mainly personal income tax, grew 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to about 9.48 lakh crore.

The net corporate tax collection rose more than 6 per cent to over 7.78 lakh crore between April 1, 2024, and February 10, 2025. The net collections from securities transaction tax (STT) jumped 65 per cent to 49,201 crore so far in FY25. Refunds worth more than 4.10 lakh crore were issued during the period, a 42.63 per cent increase against the year-ago period.

India's net direct collection in FY25

India's gross direct tax mop until February 10 grew 19.06 per cent to more than 21.88 lakh crore. In the revised estimates (RE) for the current fiscal year, the government has pegged the total income tax collection to be 12.57 lakh crore, up from the budget estimate of 11.87 lakh crore.

The collection from STT is pegged at 55,000 crore in RE this fiscal year, which is higher than the budget estimate (BE) of 37,000 crore. The corporate tax collection target was revised lower to 9.80 lakh crore, down from the budget target of 10.20 lakh crore. In total, the RE pegs direct tax collections at 22.37 lakh crore, which is higher than the 22.07 lakh crore in BE.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the new Income Tax (I-T) Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, February 13. FM Sitharaman had indicated that the bill would be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny. "The process is the committee gives its recommendations, it comes back, and then the government, through the Cabinet, takes a call whether these amendments are to be taken in," she said.

In the July 2024 Budget, the government proposed a comprehensive review of the Income-tax Act of 1961. The purpose was to make the Act concise and lucid and reduce disputes and litigation. FM Sitharaman said in her budget speech on February 1 that the bill would soon be introduced in Parliament.

First Published:11 Feb 2025, 08:59 PM IST
