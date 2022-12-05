India's services PMI hit 3-month high in November, inflation still a concern1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 10:54 AM IST
- S&P Global India services purchasing managers' index rose to 56.4 in November from 55.1 in October
Indian services firms continued to benefit from accommodative demand conditions in November as the S&P Global India services purchasing managers' index rose to 56.4 in November from 55.1 in October, remaining above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction for a 16th straight month.