India's October services PMI sinks to 7-month low as rising inflation dampens business sentiments
Indicating a weakening business sentiment, India's October services PMI fell to its 7-month lowest mark of 58.5, according to S&P Global India Services data
India's October services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a 7-month-low mark of 58.5 indicating weakening business sentiments amid rising inflation, according to a monthly survey revealed on Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message