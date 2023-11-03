India's October services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a 7-month-low mark of 58.5 indicating weakening business sentiments amid rising inflation, according to a monthly survey revealed on Friday.

In September, India's services PMI was at a 13-year high mark of 61. However, it fell to 58.4 in October signaling the slowest rate of expansion since March, according to the S&P Global India Services data.

India's Services PMI acts a tool to measure the economic health of its services sector. PMI is released on a monthly basis and offers insight into the current and future business conditions. Score of a sector's Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) can range from 0 to 100. The sector is expanding if the index value is above 50. A value below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

"Several companies managed to secure new contracts, but some mentioned subdued demand for their services and competitive conditions," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Despite reduction in value from September, service sector growth in October was led by export and business gains from Asia, Europe and the US.

"Export was an area of particular strength in October, with new business gains from Asia, Europe and the US boosting growth to its second-highest in the series over its nine-year history," Lima added.

On the price front, services companies in India reported an increase in their expenses in October, which they attributed to higher food, fuel and staff costs.

"Although India continued to post substantial growth of aggregate business activity, the upturn lost strength in October amid slower increases in manufacturing production and services activity," the survey said.

Export orders to improve in the coming time

Decline in services PMI in October from a 10-year high mark of 61 in September hasn't come as a surprise for experts.

“The September print was a 13-year high in the series, so a slowing in pace in October was likely," says Barclays in its report.

The report also underlined that continued robustness in the PMIs is supported by domestic demand strength, as reflected in new orders (58.7 in October vs 61.2 in September). There was a monthly increment in the new export orders index of 8 points to 54.9.

“The new export orders index increased m/m (+0.8pts to 54.9) at the second-fastest pace in a decade, supported by demand from Asia, Europe and the US," stated Barclays report.

There was a significant rise in inputs price PMI in October. As a result firms faced rise in cost due to food, fuel and labour costs. Consequently, firms passed on the costs to output prices at a faster pace (+1pts to 54.2).

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.