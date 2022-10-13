India’s oil demand growth expected to slow down next year: Report1 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 03:01 PM IST
Overall, India’s oil demand is expected to grow by 300,000 b/d in 2022, before easing to a 230,000-b/d growth in 2023
Overall, India’s oil demand is expected to grow by 300,000 b/d in 2022, before easing to a 230,000-b/d growth in 2023
NEW DELHI: After a modest rise this year, India’s oil demand is expected to decline next year, said a report by S&P Global Commodity Insights. This comes after the World Bank cut its FY23 real gross domestic product growth forecast for India to 6.5%, from 7.5% estimated earlier, in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.