India's oil demand up 4% in October, jet fuel consumption hits 43-month high: S&P Global
Jet fuel consumption recorded the highest level in the month at 177,000 bpd since March 2020 when it was most impacted due to COVID-19.
India's oil products demand increased by 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) on the month in October and rose 4 per cent to 197,000 bpd year-on year (YoY) driven by increased mobility and consumption during the festive season which began in the middle of the month. The movement of trucks gained momentum on the need to transport goods along the supply chain as seller stock rise during festivals to meet customer demand across the states.