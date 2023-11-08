India's oil products demand increased by 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) on the month in October and rose 4 per cent to 197,000 bpd year-on year (YoY) driven by increased mobility and consumption during the festive season which began in the middle of the month. The movement of trucks gained momentum on the need to transport goods along the supply chain as seller stock rise during festivals to meet customer demand across the states.

The consumption also increased from the agriculture sector as October is typically the harvesting period for paddy crops while factory activities increased to meet the rising consumer demand, according to the global rating agency.

India's petrol, diesel demand growth forecast

India's petrol demand rebounded to above pre-COVID-19 levels in 2021 and is expected to be some 22 per cent higher than 2019’s level in 2023, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Diesel consumption rebounded during October and was higher by 14 per cent on the month and rose 9.3 per cent on the year. Diesel demand is expected to be close to 7 per cent above pre-COVID-19 levels this year, according to S&P.

India's petrol demand saw a small decrease in October to 864,000 bpd from 869,000 bpd in September due to an extra day in October, however, the overall consumption was 3 per cent higher in absolute terms as people flock to buy vehicles during the auspicious days of Navratri last month, according to Himi Srivastava, Analyst - South Asia Oil Markets, S&P Global Commodity Insights.

In October, the total jet fuel and kerosene demand increased to 185,000 bpd, up by 1.8 per cent from last month as air travel continued at a good pace. Also, the jet fuel consumption recorded the highest level in the month at 177,000 bpd since March 2020 when it was most impacted due to COVID-19.

According to AirNav Radar Box, India’s domestic flights in October were up by 1 per cent as compared to the previous month but up by 4 per cent on the year. International travel was also up in October over September by 1 per cent and 20 per cent above last year. The flight departures paint a positive picture due to the festive travel demand.

In line with the increase in fuel demand, October also witnessed an increase in auto sales, displaying a growth of 13 per cent on the month. With the ongoing festivities, all automotive categories experienced momentum, notably, two-wheeler vehicles seeing a 15 per cent increase, passenger vehicles at 7 per cent and commercial vehicles up by 10 per cent on the month.

The S&P Global India Manufacturing PMI decreased to 55.5 in October from 57.5 a month earlier due to softness in certain consumer goods sub sectors and new orders rising at the slowest pace in a year. Meanwhile, S&P Global India Services PMI dropped to 58.4 in October from 61 in September due to tapered demand as price pressure builds along with rising competition.

India's oil demand growth forecast

Overall, India's oil demand is expected to grow by 258,000 bpd in 2023, revised higher by 9,000 bpd from S&P Global's previous update on strong diesel sales.

The middle distillates, diesel, and kerosene/jet fuel combined will account for more than 50 per cent of the growth, with petrol and naphtha together to contribute 27 per cent of the growth.

India’s oil demand in 2023 is expected to be 7 per cent above 2019, before rising to about 11 per cent in 2024, said S&P Global.

