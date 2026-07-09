India's oldest chip fab revamp awaits a green light six months after partners picked

Jatin GroverShouvik Das
5 min read9 Jul 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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A mysterious fire in 1989 ravaged most of SCL's machinery, and the fab unit never reached the potential it could have.(Pixabay)
Summary
The revival of India’s oldest chip fabrication plant has yet to move forward despite the selection of private partners six months ago. The delay comes at a crucial time as the government is stepping up effort to build the country’s semiconductor ecosystem.

New Delhi: Even amid its rush to build a domestic semiconductor ecosystem, India’s plan to revive its oldest and only state-owned chip fabrication plant—ravaged by a fire nearly four decades ago—remains stuck. Six months after the government selected three private firms to modernize the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali, the project is still awaiting key approvals and other decisions, government officials and industry stakeholders said.

On 4 December 2025, Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing, Cyient Semiconductors and Applied Materials emerged as the preferred bidders for SCL’s 4,500 crore ($470 million) modernization project.

Mint’s conversations with four officials and industry stakeholders with direct knowledge of the matter revealed a mix of factors weighing on India's ambitions to revive the semiconductor fabrication plant.

Also Read | China’s semiconductor industry is racing to catch the West’s

One of the factors, an official said, is that the proposal would require the Union Cabinet's nod.

“The government is in the process of submitting the necessary paperwork for the Cabinet's approval,” another senior official directly associated with the approvals told Mint. “The December selection of bidders was to finalize the tender process. We are now in process of submitting the due application to the Cabinet, for approval,” the official said, without specifying a timeline for the same.

This approval is crucial for the SCL project to be given its requisite contracts, a third official said.

SCL's birth and a mystery fire

To be sure, while India is now going all out to catch up, SCL Mohali had been established in 1984, a good three years before global leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) was founded. The project was designed to make the country a key stakeholder of the semiconductor supply chain that was rising in Asia, as US giants Intel, IBM, Fairchild Semiconductor and Texas Instruments raced to design chips at the boom of personal computing.

However, a mysterious fire in 1989 ravaged most of SCL's machinery, and the fab unit never reached the potential it could have.

In 2023, the Centre first announced an allocation of about 10,000 crore to revive, modernize and expand SCL Mohali. While there is no information on the total spends so far, the 4,500 crore is expected to be part of the announced allocation.

Where it is stuck

An industry executive said that a key reason for the delay in contract rollout is because of the Centre’s stance on how it will handle a second, separate set of contracts to expand the existing SCL Mohali facility, apart from modernization.

The latter, as Mint reported on 10 July 2025, emerged as a major challenge after the Centre’s talks with the state government of Punjab hit a stalemate over land allocation and pricing.

Also Read | India plans semiconductor buildout with ₹7,100 crore incentives in FY27

“The discussions on arriving at a consensus on land parcel allocation, as well as how the extension contracts will be issued and if the tender process may clash with the private entities selected for the modernization process are yet to be sorted out, which has stalled the ability of the private companies to start working on it,” the industry executive cited above said.

This hold-up in the modernization of the 43-year-old semiconductor fabrication unit comes at a time when India is in the process of allocating a fresh outlay of 1.25 trillion for a second tranche of the government's semiconductor incentivization plan.

Expected to be notified by the end of 2026, the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 will provide fiscal support to the industry in building a complete semiconductor value chain in the country: from making semiconductor equipment to owning chip designs and intellectual properties.

“The companies selected as preferred bidders are already engaging with SCL. However, for work to pick up pace, a final order would be needed so that they can also get clarity and make the required capex,” said a second industry executive in the know, adding that the ministry of electronics and IT (Meity) could be waiting for the next project outlay under the Mission to get approved from Cabinet before approving the SCL project.

Queries emailed to Meity, Tata Electronics, Applied Materials and Cyient Semiconductor did not elicit any response until press time.

The upgrade plan

In February, SCL had invited bids to improve its existing 180 nanometre (nm) fabrication line. To be sure, modern-day chips are fabricated at 2nm, while appliances use chips fabricated between 28nm and 100nm. Smaller nanometers mean smaller, faster, and more power-efficient chips.

The 180-nanometer process is an old chipmaking technology, which is still used to make chips for satellites, space and defence systems, medical devices, micro-controllers, power management, etc. In chipmaking, nanometers measure the size of tiny parts like transistors and the spaces between them on a chip.

Enhancement of the existing fab involves replacement of decades-old equipment. The revamp is crucial, as SCL Mohali is expected to offer fabrication, testing and packaging services to domestic chip design startups. Today, only those using 180nm chips can use SCL’s facility, making it of limited strategic use.

In its tender, SCL Mohali said a key objective is to double its chip production capacity—up to 1,500 wafer starts per month (WSPM) from 700 WSPM.

The three preferred bidders have each applied for different expertise areas of the modernization plan. Tata Semiconductor will assess existing utilities and infrastructure, identify gaps, recommend necessary upgrades and manage equipment installation, replacement and maintenance. Cyient will provide technology to manufacture different semiconductor chips, while Applied Materials will provide software and automated systems to run and manage the plant.

Also Read | A shadow of rare earths looms over Tata's semiconductor factory

Industry stakeholders, meanwhile, believe the delay is mostly on account of administrative reasons, and it does not imply that the project has been put on the backburner.

Ashok Chandak, president of industry body India Electronics and Semiconductor Association, said that SCL Mohali “remains of great strategic importance, and the Centre’s intention is to leverage the facility for creating homegrown chip designs and patents.”

“SCL Mohali will reduce India’s reliance on only foreign and private chipmakers for research, experimental tape-out of chips, and trial manufacturing. The delays are only administrative, and the project should continue to remain a top priority for government’s incentives in technology,” Chandak added.

About the Authors

Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

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