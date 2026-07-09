India's oldest chip fab revamp awaits a green light six months after partners picked

New Delhi: Even amid its rush to build a domestic semiconductor ecosystem, India’s plan to revive its oldest and only state-owned chip fabrication plant—ravaged by a fire nearly four decades ago—remains stuck. Six months after the government selected three private firms to modernize the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali, the project is still awaiting key approvals and other decisions, government officials and industry stakeholders said.
On 4 December 2025, Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing, Cyient Semiconductors and Applied Materials emerged as the preferred bidders for SCL’s ₹4,500 crore ($470 million) modernization project.
Mint’s conversations with four officials and industry stakeholders with direct knowledge of the matter revealed a mix of factors weighing on India's ambitions to revive the semiconductor fabrication plant.
One of the factors, an official said, is that the proposal would require the Union Cabinet's nod.