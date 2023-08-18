India's 'output gap' now positive, stagflation risk at only 3%: RBI bulletin

India's 'output gap' now positive, stagflation risk at only 3%: RBI bulletin1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 12:30 AM IST
Stagflation risk remains low for India with a probability of only 3% with easing of financial conditions, stability of the INR/USD exchange rate and steady domestic fuel prices, the RBI said in it its August bulletin
The Reserve Bank in its August bulletin said the risk of stagflation, a period of weak growth and high inflation, remains low in India despite a sharp uptick in prices
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message