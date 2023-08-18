comScore
India's 'output gap' now positive, stagflation risk at only 3%: RBI bulletin

 1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 12:30 AM IST Livemint

Stagflation risk remains low for India with a probability of only 3% with easing of financial conditions, stability of the INR/USD exchange rate and steady domestic fuel prices, the RBI said in it its August bulletin

The uptick in June inflation mutated in July with the unprecedented shock to tomato prices spilling over to prices of other vegetablesPremium
The uptick in June inflation mutated in July with the unprecedented shock to tomato prices spilling over to prices of other vegetables

The Reserve Bank in its August bulletin said the risk of stagflation, a period of weak growth and high inflation, remains low in India despite a sharp uptick in prices

"Stagflation risk remains low for India with a probability of only 3% with easing of financial conditions, stability of the INR/USD exchange rate and steady domestic fuel prices," the study conducted by the Reserve Bank showed.

The uptick in June inflation mutated in July with the unprecedented shock to tomato prices spilling over to prices of other vegetables, the RBI wrote in its State of the Economy article.

The annual retail inflation sharply rose to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July from 4.87% the previous month, fuelled by a sharp jump in vegetable and cereal prices. The figures breached the upper end of the RBI's inflation band of 2%-6% for the first time in five months, the RBI said.

High-frequency food price data for August so far shows prices of cereals and pulses continued to increase this month, according to the RBIO bulletin. Tomato prices, on average, registered a further increase, although more recent data indicates some pullback in prices, the RBI added.

18 Aug 2023, 12:30 AM IST
