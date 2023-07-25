India's outstanding external debt up at $624.65 billion in FY23

India's outstanding external debt up at $624.65 billion in FY231 min read 25 Jul 2023, 05:50 PM IST
New Delhi: India's outstanding gross external debt stood at $624.65 billion (provisional figures) at the end of financial year 2022-23 (FY23), up from $609.1 billion a year ago, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.
Outstanding debt towards export credit, commercial borrowings, NRI deposits, rupee debt and short-term debt stood at $492.99 billion, Sitharaman told the Parliament in a written response.
Of the outstanding gross external debt, multilateral debt or debt owed to international financial institutions and others, stood at $74.84 billion, which included government borrowing to the tune of $63.45 billion, while non-government borrowing stood at $11.39 billion, Sitharaman added.
Bilateral debt, or debt owed to foreign governments stood at $34.57 billion, of which $24.57 billion was government borrowing, and $7 billion was non-government borrowing.
Outstanding debt payable to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), part of a long term debt plan with the multilateral entity, stood at $22.26 billion, Sitharaman said in the written response.
India made an interest payment of $19.66 billion on its external debt during FY23, up from $15.13 billion in FY22, she added.