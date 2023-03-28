India’s overall exports crosses an all time high of $750 billion: Goyal

India’s overall exports crosses an all time high of $750 billion: Goyal2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 08:41 PM IST
The minister said that exports have risen from $500 billion in 2020-2021 to this figure in extremely challenging times
India’s overall exports crossed an all time high of $750 billion, commerce minister Piysuh Goyal said on Tuesday. Speaking at an industry event, the minister said that exports have risen from $ 500 billion in 2020-2021 to this figure in extremely challenging times.
