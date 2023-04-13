India's overall trade in FY 22-23 jumps to $770 billion, says govt1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 03:41 PM IST
- The country recorded an on-year jump of $94 billion in annual trade despite recessions and other issues, as per the data shared by the commerce ministry.
The country's overall trade in fiscal year 2022-23 surged to $770 billion compared to the FY 2021-22 annual target set by the government which was $750 billion, said Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on 13 April.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×