The country's overall trade in fiscal year 2022-23 surged to $770 billion compared to the FY 2021-22 annual target set by the government which was $750 billion, said Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on 13 April.

According to the Commerce Ministry, in FY22, the annual trade had stood at $676 billion.

Apart from this, the Barthwal said that the country recorded an on-year jump of $94 billion in annual trade despite recessions and other issues.

Among other things, the government said that that compared to the previous year, the overall merchandise trade during the fiscal came in at $422 billion, which is 6 percent higher.

According to the data shared by the commerce ministry, India's imports in overall trade grew by 17.38 percent in overall trade in FY23.

Citing the rise in imports data, the government said that larger inflow of crude products, including petroleum, and jump in imports of coal, coke, briquettes and transport equipment led to an imports in overall trade.

Surge in petroleum imports has grown highest on-year at a rate of 396.44 per cent due to hike in petroleum imports.

This is a breaking story it will be updated shortly.