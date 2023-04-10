India's overnight swap market pricing in rate cuts before 2023 end

India's overnight swap market pricing in rate cuts before 2023 end2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 09:52 PM IST
Swap rates plummeted after the RBI on Thursday surprised market participants by keeping the repo rate unchanged at 6.50%. Before that, the RBI had delivered six consecutive hikes of an aggregate of 250 bps in fiscal 2023
MUMBAI : India's overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates are pricing in interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with a clear timeline after the central bank kept rates unchanged last week, analysts said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×