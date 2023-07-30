India's per capita income to jump 70% by 2030, reach $4,000: Report2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 08:41 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised multiple times that the Indian economy will be placed in the top 3 during his next term in office and will reach $5 trillion
The per capita income of India is likely to grow around 70% by 2030 and is expected to reach $4,000 from current levels of $2,450, a research report by Standard Chartered Bank said. The boost in income will help the country to become a middle-income economy with a GDP of $6 trillion and half of it will be coming from household consumption, the research added.
