India's petrochemical exports to face tough global competition: IEA official
India plans to scale up its refining capacity from the current 250 million tonne per annum to 450 by 2030 and aims to a become a hub for petroleum and petrochemical products.
As India plans to boost its oil refining and petrochemicals capacity, its petrochemical exports are expected to face tough competition globally with increasing Chinese capacity already creating pressure in the global markets, said Toril Bosoni, head of oil industry and markets division, International Energy Agency.