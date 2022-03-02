India's PMI manufacturing rises to 54.9 in February

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU : India’s manufacturing activity recovered in February after decelerating to a four month low in the previous month as output and new orders expanded at a stronger pace, according to a private survey. It indicates revival in demand as Covid-19 cases in the third wave dropped sharply during the month after peaking in January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BENGALURU : India’s manufacturing activity recovered in February after decelerating to a four month low in the previous month as output and new orders expanded at a stronger pace, according to a private survey. It indicates revival in demand as Covid-19 cases in the third wave dropped sharply during the month after peaking in January.

The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 54.9 points in February from 54 points in January as Indian manufacturers raised their buying activity. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 54.9 points in February from 54 points in January as Indian manufacturers raised their buying activity. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

February reported growth for the eighth straight month, with the PMI number remaining above its long-run average of 53.6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction. But it should be noted that the PMI is a month-over-month indicator, showing improvement over the previous month, and not over the previous year.

“For now, India's manufacturing sector has weathered the storm of the Omicron variant, undoubtedly supported by the relatively high inoculation rate. Moreover, demand conditions showed notable signs of resilience and price pressures somewhat receded," said Shreeya Patel, Economist at IHS Markit. “…sustained increases in backlogs could lead to higher employment levels in the months ahead should capacity pressures continue," added Patel.

Manufacturing firms increased production, input buying and stocks in response to strong increase in new work intakes. While employment fell at the slowest pace in three months, business sentiment was the highest since October on account of favourable demand conditions, the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Growth was seen in three broad areas of manufacturing. While that in case of intermediate and capital goods firms improved, growth eased at consumer goods makers’ level.

Even as inflation in raw materials was reported due to strengthening of demand, it was the lowest in six months. However, firms passed on only part of this burden to clients, suggesting pressure on profit margins. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

"There were, however, some key concerns that continued to threaten growth. Most prominently, costs pressures remained elevated as a result of shortages while delivery times lengthened once again. However, a key threat to manufacturers comes from only marginal increases in selling prices," said Patel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Data comes a month after finance minister Nirmala Sitharman presented a growth-oriented budget for 2022-23 with a focus on public spending to support economic growth. The National Statistical Office on Monday estimated the economy to expand by 8.9% in 2021-22. The gross domestic product growth in the third quarter slowed to 5.4%, and is estimated to slow further to 4.8% in the fourth quarter, implicit from NSO estimates.