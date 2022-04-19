Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Economy / India’s policy challenges to hinder net-zero progress: Moody’s

India’s policy challenges to hinder net-zero progress: Moody’s

India's large private companies have announced net-zero targets that are well ahead of the government’s stated goals. (Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read . 02:23 PM IST Rituraj Baruah

  • India's high growth potential, significant economic development needs and large agricultural sector will likely weaken the government’s policy resolve and financial capacity to drive the economy’s carbon transition

NEW DELHI: India’s net-zero carbon emissions target for 2070 and intermediate goals through 2030 are vulnerable to government policies, and will, thus, require private companies and investors to play a bigger role in driving the transition, according to a report by Moody’s Investors Service.

“The country’s high growth potential, significant economic development needs and large agricultural sector will likely weaken the government’s policy resolve and financial capacity to drive the economy’s carbon transition. As such, India’s planned emissions reductions will be conditioned upon low-cost, long-term private capital," said Nishad Majmudar, a Moody’s assistant vice president and analyst.

The report noted that many of the country’s large private companies have announced net-zero targets that are well ahead of the government’s stated goals. Additional policy signals to encourage transition would drive higher private investment, it added.

“The pace of India’s carbon transition will depend on the extent to which the government can balance energy affordability and reliability needs against its emissions reduction commitments," said Abhishek Tyagi, a Moody’s vice president and senior credit officer.

“Reduced storage costs and the scalability of renewable projects with storage would support a faster transition," he added.

Also, Indian banks’ significant loans to carbon-intensive sectors expose them to transition risks, and they will face pressure to decarbonise their loan books. At the same time, green financing presents a significant lending opportunity, given banks’ dominant role in credit intermediation in the country, said the report.