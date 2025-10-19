India’s port-led vision is rewriting the geography of India's growth

India’s maritime story has always been intertwined with its destiny as a trading nation. Today, that story is being rewritten through an ambitious national vision, the Sagarmala Programme, which is transforming India’s coastline into a powerhouse of economic growth.

Launched in 2015 by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sagarmala aims to harness India’s 11,000+ km of coastline and 12 major operational ports and over 200 non-major ports into a network of globally competitive logistics and industrial hubs.

The Sagarmala Programme has identified an extensive pipeline of 839 projects worth approximately ₹5.79 lakh crore, covering port modernisation, new connectivity links, port-linked industrialisation, and coastal community development.

Of these, around 270 projects have been completed, with investments exceeding ₹1 lakh crore.

Beyond infrastructure creation, Sagarmala represents a paradigm shift from “port development” to “port-led development.” It is reshaping trade corridors, industrial geography, and community livelihoods, redefining how growth is distributed across India’s maritime states.

This collaborative approach combines public and private capital. Implementation responsibilities are distributed among major ports, state maritime boards, Indian Railways, NHAI, IWAI, and private developers under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

This convergence ensures financial viability while aligning infrastructure creation with local development goals.

Expanding capacity and throughput India’s port capacity and cargo handling volumes have witnessed unprecedented expansion in the last decade. Between 2014 and 2024, the installed capacity of major ports nearly doubled, reaching 1,630 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

This expansion has been matched by growth in throughput. Major Ports handled 819 million tonnes of cargo in FY23, which increased to around 855 million tonnes in FY25, annual growth rate of 4.3 per cent in cargo handling, reflecting both increased trade and improved operational efficiency.

Crucially, this growth has not just been about scale. Mechanisation, berth modernisation, and digitalisation initiatives such as the Port Community System (PCS 1x) and electronic delivery orders have significantly reduced turnaround times and transaction costs, bringing Indian ports closer to global benchmarks.

Port-led industrialisation and regional development The most transformative dimension of Sagarmala is port-led industrialisation, the creation of coastal economic zones (CEZs) and port-linked industrial clusters (PLICs) to promote manufacturing and value addition near ports.

Port connectivity is being strengthened through 170+ road and rail projects worth ₹2.4 lakh crore, aimed at linking ports to the industrial hinterland via dedicated freight corridors, logistics parks, and economic zones.

These zones aim to attract export-oriented industries such as petrochemicals, steel, cement, food processing, and electronics, offering advantages of proximity to ports, power, and multimodal transport.

States like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh are witnessing new industrial nodes taking shape under this model.

For instance, Gujarat’s Dholera and Dahej, and Tamil Nadu’s Ennore and Cuddalore regions, are emerging as integrated port-industrial corridors — reinforcing the coastline as India’s “new manufacturing frontier.”

Along with digital initiatives such as the National Logistics Portal – Marine (NLP-M), which enables end-to-end paperless clearance, enhances transparency, and reduces dwell time for EXIM trade. This digital integration across shipping lines, customs, and terminal operators is a game-changer in positioning India as a reliable trading hub.

Towards Maritime India Vision 2047 and Sagarmala 2.0 Sagarmala 2.0 is identifying and filling gaps by providing funding to bridge the critical infrastructure gaps. The program is now evolving into the broader Maritime India Vision 2047, which envisions India as a “Global Maritime Powerhouse.”

By 2030, India aims to expand port capacity to 3,500 MTPA, enhance coastal shipping share to 10% of the modal mix, and make its ports fully digital and green.

It aims to enhance logistics efficiency, reduce transportation costs, and create sustainable livelihoods in coastal regions.

The focus is to connect ports with industrial clusters and export hubs. Sagarmala 2.0 aspires to make India a global maritime leader. It’s not just about building infrastructure but also creating opportunities, empowering communities, and steering India toward a more connected and prosperous future.

This aligns with the government’s larger vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047” with ports serving as critical enablers of Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and export-led growth.

Conclusion The Sagarmala programme has redrawn India’s economic map, modernising ports.

By turning coastlines into corridors of commerce, ports into catalysts of industry, and shipping lanes into arteries of growth, it is creating a new geography of opportunity.

From the shores of Kandla to the docks of Chennai, the story of India’s maritime renaissance is unfolding with renewed vigour.

Sagarmala’s legacy is not measured merely in cargo tonnes or berths built but, in how it connects markets, empowers people, and propels India’s rise as a maritime nation of consequence.

(The author of this article is an IAS and the Managing Director of the Indian Ports Association. Views are strictly personal.)

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of the author, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.