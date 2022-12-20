India's power demand growth to slow in FY23: Fitch Ratings3 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 02:12 PM IST
In its India Power Watch 1HFY23, Fitch ratings said it expects demand growth to cool down a little in the second half of 2022-23
Fitch Ratings expects India's power demand to be about 8 per cent in the financial year ending March 2023 (FY23), against 8.2 per cent in FY22.