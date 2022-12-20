India's power demand growth to slow in FY23: Fitch Ratings

According to the report, the government expects discoms to clear all dues by 2026. Fitch expects the receivable days of ReNew Power Pvt Ltd (BB-/Stable) and Greenko Energy Holdings (BB/Negative) to fall in FY23 to 280 and 160 days, respectively, from 339 and 256 days in FY22. Both are highly exposed to Andhra Pradesh discoms, which have significantly delayed payments to renewable gencos. Receivable days represent the number of days (credit period) that customers take to settle their dues to the company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}