India’s processed potato exports are on an upswing
Vijay C Roy 5 min read 22 Oct 2025, 09:31 pm IST
Summary
The surge is driven by regional supply chain shifts and the expansion of contract farming and modern plants in India, establishing it as a reliable, year-round source for Asian food manufacturers.
India is rapidly emerging as a major player in the global market for processed potato products, with exports of frozen French fries, chips, nuggets, flakes, and other value-added items showing a sharp increase over the past few years. The surge is driven by increased cultivation of processing-grade potato varieties in states such as Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, coupled with growing demand from West Asia and South-East Asia.
