Malaysia remains India’s largest buyer, with imports rising from $5.1 million to $22.1 million in FY25, followed by the Philippines and Indonesia, both of which have posted strong triple-digit growth over the past three years. Japan and Thailand have also more than tripled their purchases. Together, these five destinations account for nearly 80% of India’s total processed potato exports, which reached $30.2 million in just the first five months of FY26, indicating continued strong momentum.