India’s productivity growth rate more than doubled post-2014: Ex-CEA decodes GDP print ahead of election results

After government data revealed that India has retained its crown as the world's fastest-growing major economy, Prof. Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, India's former Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) analysed today's gross domestic product (GDP) data and said that India's rate of growth of productivity has more than doubled post-2014, i.e., after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government took office, defeating the Congress-led UPA government in 2014.

The former CEA to the central government took microblogging platform ‘X’ and said, ‘’Penn World Tables data reveals the rate of productivity growth in India pre-2014 was 1.3 per cent. Post-2014, it is 2.7 per cent - more than double!, according to Subramanian.

‘’This reflects the several reforms that have been implemented by the Modi government. Higher Growth stems from higher productivity!,'' said the ex-CEA in a post on ‘X’. The analysis from the economist comes days ahead of the high-stakes Lok Sabha election results due on Tuesday, June 4.

India's GDP growth at 8.2% for FY23-24. An analytical thread:

1. Post Covid, India's growth rate is 9.7%, 7.0% & 8.2%. Feel gratified as in Sep-21, when few believed it, I'd said in many interactions that I expect India to have 7%+ GDP growth (https://t.co/KByglfyrzT). 1/n — Prof. Krishnamurthy V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) May 31, 2024

Data released by the statistics ministry showed today that India's GDP for the January-March quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) came in at 7.8 per cent, driven by strong growth in the manufacturing sector. The Indian economy sharply beat D-Street estimates and grew by 8.2 per cent for the full year (FY24). Economists expect the momentum to remain strong this year.

According to Subramanian, post-COVID, India's growth rate has been 9.7 per cent, 7 per cent and 8.2 per cent. This high growth is with moderate inflation of about five per cent. At a time when advanced economies have faced 2.5-4x their average inflation, India's inflation has been lower than the global average.

Among the ‘pleasing’ parts of economic growth this year was the manufacturing sector--which registered a growth of nearly 10 per cent. ‘’So, India can indeed grow its manufacturing by addressing policy failures. As I've said often, India didn't reform its factor markets till 2014. Attempts by PM Modi in this direction are yielding fruit,'' said the former CEA.

Hitting back at some analysts who criticised today's gross value added (GVA) numbers in the GDP print, Subramanian said that there will still be critics living in their ‘’ideologically driven rabbit holes''.

He said, ‘’There's nothing wrong with the growth rate. As GDP=GVA+Net Taxes, GVA↑ at 7.2 per cent and 8.2 per cent↑ in GDP is credible. Even 7.2 per cent ↑in GVA is very good!'' Government data showed that the real GVA for FY24 grew by 7.2 per cent over 6.7 per cent in 2022-23. This GVA growth has been mainly due to asignificant growth of 9.9 per cent in the manufacturing sector.