India's Q1 FY24 fiscal deficit at ₹4.51 trillion, 25% of annual target2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 06:26 PM IST
The Centre aims to bring down the fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government’s income and spending, to 5.9% of the gross domestic product during FY24
New Delhi: The government’s fiscal deficit for April-June, the first quarter of the current fiscal (FY24), stood at ₹4.51 trillion, accounting for 25.3% of annual estimates, according to government data released on Monday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×