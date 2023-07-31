India's Q1 FY24 fiscal deficit at 4.51 trillion, 25% of annual target

"In Q1 FY2024, the government of India's fiscal deficit jumped to ₹4.5 trillion or 25.3% of the FY2024 BE, from ₹3.5 trillion in the first three months of FY2023, with a surge in capex and accelerated tax devolution to the state governments, offsetting the sharp jump in non-tax revenues," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, head - Research & Outreach, Icra Ltd.