Home/ Economy / India's Q1 FY24 fiscal deficit at 4.51 trillion, 25% of annual target

India's Q1 FY24 fiscal deficit at 4.51 trillion, 25% of annual target

2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 06:26 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • The Centre aims to bring down the fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government’s income and spending, to 5.9% of the gross domestic product during FY24

India's Q1 FY24 fiscal deficit at 4.51 trillion, 25% of annual target. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: The government’s fiscal deficit for April-June, the first quarter of the current fiscal (FY24), stood at 4.51 trillion, accounting for 25.3% of annual estimates, according to government data released on Monday.

The fiscal deficit reported during the quarter ended 30 June 2023 widened from 21.2% in the year-ago period.

This was largely due to a sharp jump in capital expenditure, accelerated tax devolution to the state governments, and offsetting the sharp jump in non-tax revenues.

Capex rose to 2.78 lakh crore during the June 2023 quarter, up from 1.75 trillion during the same period of the previous year.

Total receipts during April-June stood at 5.99 trillion, or 22.1% of the annual estimates, of which tax receipts stood at 4.3 trillion, or 18.6% of annual estimates.

Total expenditure rose to 10.5 trillion, or 23.3% of the annual estimates from 5.86 trillion a year ago.

The Centre aims to bring down the fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government’s income and spending, to 5.9% of the gross domestic product during FY204.

"In Q1 FY2024, the government of India's fiscal deficit jumped to 4.5 trillion or 25.3% of the FY2024 BE, from 3.5 trillion in the first three months of FY2023, with a surge in capex and accelerated tax devolution to the state governments, offsetting the sharp jump in non-tax revenues," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, head - Research & Outreach, Icra Ltd.

In May 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had approved transfer of 87,416 crore as dividend to the government for FY2023.

"While net tax revenues reported a contraction of 14%, non tax revenues surged by 149% boosted by the RBI dividend, amidst a flattish revenue expenditure, and a 59% YoY expansion in capex," Nayar added.

Of the total revenue expenditure, which stood at 7.72 trillion at the end of the June quarter, 2.44 trillion was on account of interest payments and 87,035.14 crore went into subsidies.

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 06:26 PM IST
